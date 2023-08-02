Research by travel insurance experts Loveit Coverit involved aggregating Google review scores and customer ratings from the airport and airline review site SKYTRAX to calculate the average customer review score for each airport.

London Stansted ranks fourth on the list, receiving an average score of 2.15 out of five.

Passengers cited issues such as poor signage, with one customer saying: "Pretty poor on the whole. Crowded and cramped with too many shops.

"Food and drink options are fair by UK airport standards. Signage particularly is abysmal."

Manchester Airport ranked as the worst airport in the UK, with an average customer review score of two out of five.

READ MORE

Luton Airport was second on the list with an average score of 2.05 out of five, while Leeds and Bradford Airport was in third place with an average score of 2.1.

Stansted was followed on the list by East Midlands, Belfast, Norwich, Bristol, Bournemouth and Birmingham.

A spokesperson for Loveit Coverit said: "The study reminds us that behind the glossy brochures and enticing travel ads, the reality of airport experiences can sometimes fall short."