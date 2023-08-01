The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and "heavy showers" that will affect the majority of Essex.
A warning is in place for most of the county, except for the more southern parts such as Southend, Hadleigh and Tilbury.
It will be in place from 9am on Wednesday and is set to last until 7pm the same day.
The forecaster states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption."
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2023
Thunderstorms across parts of Wales and England
Wednesday 0900 – 1900
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4K782g12Xy
What to expect with Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning:
In terms of what to expect with a yellow thunderstorm warning, the Met Office states there may be:
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services are possible
- Some short-term loss of power and other services is likely
Speaking on the thunderstorm warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Wednesday.
"Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here