A warning is in place for most of the county, except for the more southern parts such as Southend, Hadleigh and Tilbury.

It will be in place from 9am on Wednesday and is set to last until 7pm the same day.

The forecaster states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Wales and England

Wednesday 0900 – 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4K782g12Xy — Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2023

What to expect with Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning:

In terms of what to expect with a yellow thunderstorm warning, the Met Office states there may be:

Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short-term loss of power and other services is likely

Speaking on the thunderstorm warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Wednesday.

"Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards."