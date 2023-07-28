Families struggling on low income could be entitled to the School Uniform grant, available from all councils in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and some in England.

Eligibility for the grant can vary from council to council and country to country, but generally those who claim free school meals, claim benefits, or are on low incomes are most likely to qualify for the support.

This is the qualifying criteria for the school uniforme grant in each nation of the UK.

England

As the school uniform grant isn’t compulsory in England only 31 councils offer the support, including nine councils who will only provide the grant in extreme circumstances.

To check if your council offers the grant, the Government website says: “You may be able to get help with school uniform costs. If you live in England, contact your local council to find out if there is support in your area.”

You can find out your council by entering your postcode at Gov.uk.

Wales

All local authorities in Wales offer school uniform grants ranging from £125 to £200.

The scheme for the 2023/24 year will close on May 31, 2024, and eligibility varies from council to council.

You can find out more information on the Welsh Government website.

Scotland

Every council in Scotland offers school uniform grants worth at least £120 for primary school children and £150 for secondary school children.

However some councils can choose to pay more than this.

Most councils in Scotland will accept applications from July until the end of March.

For more information visit the Scottish Government website.

Northern Ireland

Families in Northern Ireland can apply for school uniform grants worth £96.30 if the child is over 15, £87.60 if the child is under 15, or £42.90 if the child is in primary school.

The deadline for this year’s school uniform grant has passed in Northern Ireland.