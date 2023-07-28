Friday, July 28 marks the official date when the amount of plastic produced internationally surpasses all combined international efforts to manage it effectively.

A date which the world has reached five months before the end of 2023.

It is the first international day that focuses on raising awareness of plastic's impact on our environment.

Plastic Overshoot Day occurs on July 28 this year. ( PA) (Image: PA)

Plastic production has reportedly increased 20 times more rapidly than recycling capacity over the last decade, according to research consultancy Earth Action.

Prior to July 28, plastic waste has been well-managed this year, according to the researchers.

This means that it is collected and then either recycled, incinerated or deposited in a sanitary landfill.

That being said, the experts have also reported that our global capacity for managing plastics without leakage will no longer meet demand for the rest of the year.

The researchers estimate that global production of short-life plastic will reach 159 million tonnes in 2023.

Earth Overshoot Day falls on August 2 this year. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

43% of all plastic waste is expected to be mismanaged at the end of its life if we follow these estimations.

This is the equivalent of more than 68.5 million tonnes of short-life plastics polluting the environment this year alone.

This includes 420,000 tonnes of chemical additives released into waterways.

The report has led to a fresh plea from Earth Action as the organisation urges all governments, corporations and individuals to take decisive actions that align the amount of waste introduced with out capacities to manage it.

Julien Boucher, founder and chief executive of Earth Action, said: “Today should be a pivotal moment in the global plastic waste crisis. We all have a crucial role to play in this crisis.

“Now what is required is extensive and ambitious interventions from global governments and corporations, who can lead the change towards sustainable production practices.

“Without this, the Plastic Overshoot Day date will only be brought forward every year. If we can measure and report our carbon footprints, why can’t we do the same for plastic?”

Plastic production has increased 20 times more rapidly than recycling capacity over the last decade, according to Switzerland-based research consultancy Earth Action. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

What is Earth Overshoot Day and when is it?





Global Plastic Overshoot Day comes just days before Earth Overshoot Day.

A date which marks when humanity’s demand on nature exceeds the planet’s biocapacity.

Earth Overshoot Day is hosted and calculated by the Global Footprint Network.

The day is calculated by looking at the number of days of that year that Earth’s biocapacity suffices to provide for our Ecological Footprint.

The remaining days equate to the global overshoot.

This year's date falls on August 2.

For more information about the date and how to get involved or support the organisation's efforts, visit the Overshoot Day website.