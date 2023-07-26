It's no secret that the cost of household essentials and our favourite brands have rocketed in recent months - and that goes for items as common as cornflakes.

In a new feature, Newsquest has recently been comparing the prices of popular branded products from major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more.

We have previously compared the costs of big brands including Lurpak Butter, Heinz Beans, Fairy Liquid, Colgate toothpaste and shared where the best current deals are.

It's now Kellogg's Cornflakes turn - here's how much a box will cost you at several major retailers with prices being correct at the time of writing.

Asda

Starting with Asda, shoppers can pick up a 1kg box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes for £4.

Both the 500g and 1kg boxes are currently price locked at the supermarket with the former costing shoppers £2.25.

Meanwhile, the smaller 720g box is also available for £3 at Asda.

If you can afford it, the 1kg works out as the best value – costing 40p per 100g rather than 41.7p per 100g for the 750g box and 45g per 100g for the 500g box.

In contrast, Asda’s own cornflakes are selling for 85p for a 500g box ( which works out as 17p per 100g).

Co- Op

Co-Op sells a ‘mega’ 1.2kg box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes for £4.50

The supermarket is also currently selling its 720g box for £4.

If you’re shopping for a family or you are simply crazy for cornflakes, we’d suggest the mega box since per 100g, you get more for your money.

The 1.2kg box works out as 38p per 100g, while the 750g box is actually 56g per 100g.

Its own brand of cornflakes is currently out of stock on its website but normally sell for 80p for a 500g box ( 16p per 100g).

Iceland

Iceland customers can pick up a 1kg box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes for £4.50 – 50p more expensive than at Asda.

However, the retailer also currently has a multi-buy offer on the popular cereal with shoppers being able to get two boxes for £8 instead until August 1.

The 720g box is out of stock at the time of writing but the supermarket was offering an online exclusive deal with four boxes for £9 – which worked out as £2.25 per box.

Meanwhile, the smallest 500g version is also included in a multi-buy offer at the supermarket.

Customers can mix and match two kinds of cereal for £5 with the choice of cornflakes, Fruit & Fibre, Bran Flakes, Special K and more.

The offer is valid until August 27 and means shoppers will see a saving of 50p over the two boxes.

Morrisons

Moving on to Morrisons, a 1kg box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes is selling for £3.99 – 1p cheaper than the same box at Asda.

The retailer is selling its 720g box for £2.99 and its 500g for £2.50.

While both the 1kg and 720g boxes work out as 39.9p per 100g, the 500g box is 50p per 100g so shoppers should know that their money doesn’t go as far with the smaller box.

Looking at the supermarket’s own cornflakes, Morrisons has the most expensive of the brands analysed with a 500g box costing £1.29 (25.8p per 100g).

Sainsbury's

The ‘Big’ 1kg box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes is price-locked at Sainsbury’s at £4 – the same or at least similar as most of the major supermarkets.

The 500g box is also price-locked at £2.25 but this works out as slightly more per 100g in comparison to the 1kg version ( 45g per 100g compared to 40g to 100g).

The supermarket also sells the small 250g version but this is the worst value per 100g (80g per 100g) at £2.

Sainsbury’s has also price-matched its own brand cornflakes with Aldi’s version – a 500g box will cost shoppers 69p.

Tesco

Last but not least, Tesco is selling its 1kg of Kellogg’s Cornflakes for £4- the same as both Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Meanwhile, the 720g box is available for £3 or if you have a Clubcard, you could pick it up for £2.75 instead and save yourself 25p ( every little helps as they say!).

Price matched with rival supermarket Aldi, Tesco shoppers can grab a 500g box for £2.25.

Alternatively, a 500g of Tesco’s own-brand cornflakes will cost customers 69p – the same as its Sainsbury’s equivalent.

