Ruth Langsford, who is married to fellow TV favourite Eamonn Holmes, could be coming back to the broadcaster’s flagship programme more than a year after her last appearance to co-host the show.

It comes as Phillip Schofield who resigned from This Morning stepped down from the show after 20 years in May this year and has since resigned from all his ITV duties.

This has left ITV to “shake up” the line-up of presenters over the last few months.

Loose Women’s Ruth and GB News’ Eamonn have previously hosted the popular morning slot on Fridays over the years, but had since been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, The Mirror reports.

Could Ruth Langsford be returning to host ITV's This Morning?





Rumours suggest Ruth could be returning to This Morning to give the show a “family feel.”

A source told Bella Magazine: "The idea is that the show is desperate to reassure viewers that it's a family operation and the more familiar faces there are the better - and whenever they've done market research, Ruth has always come up as a firm favourite."

When it comes to online money scams, what should you look out for? Here's @MartinSLewis' advice as he calls for more regulation and policing. ⚠️ #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/aVPA2GqUxA — This Morning (@thismorning) July 25, 2023

Previously, Ruth spoke about the summer shows on This Morning to The Mirror, saying: "We’ve hosted so many This Morning summers now and we always look forward to it.

"They are always a lot of fun the summer weeks, it has a slightly different vibe to it than the rest of the year.

"People are often tuning in on their own holidays so we look forward to hearing where people are and they send us messages about what they are doing for the summer. We’ve been doing this since Jack was really little."

Eamonn added: "Well it’s the only time we really get to see each other properly, so yes! We both have very busy lives so it’s actually quite an unusual thing to spend so much time together. So yes, that’s got to be a good thing!"