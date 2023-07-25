Kent Police is investigating the incident, which happened in Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey on March 12.

A handbag and bank cards were among the goods snatched.

The force has now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with. It is believed both men have connections to Essex.

CCTV image released by Kent Police (Image: Kent Police)

Det Con Emma Laimbeer said: “Investigators have been following several lines of inquiry and we are now in a position to release images of two men who may be able to help with our inquiries.

“We are urging anybody who recognises either of the people to contact our appeal line.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/45770/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.