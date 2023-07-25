This year there have been a number of record entrants for the awards which have been “whittled down to the very best the nation has to offer.”

Lion & Lamb, which is located in the village of Little Canfield near Dunmow, has been nominated in the Greene King Pub of the Year category.

A full list of nominees for the Great British Pub Awards can be found on their website here.

Lion & Lamb shortlisted for Great British Pub Award

Lion & Lamb was shortlisted in the Greene King Pub of the Year award alongside the following establishments:

East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow

The Carnarvon - Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Hare & Hound - King’s Heath, Birmingham

Stag at Lyndhurst - Lyndhurst, Hampshire

Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, South East London

On its own website, it described itself as a "Traditional pub-restaurant with oak ceiling beams, fire places, beer garden and an eclectic menu".

They make an effort to source seasonal local produce as well as bring in food from artisan suppliers.

"We also have amazing wine, gorgeous cocktails and only the best lagers & ales for you all!" it adds.

As a bonus, the pub is also dog-friendly, and on Tripadvisor it has earnt a score of 3.5/5 from 377 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: "Superb food, quality ingredients and really different menu. All of our food was lovely, well cooked and we will return. Nice to see specials too, one of which we tried. Great pub."

Another put: "Booked last minute for a group of 10. They made us welcome and the chef stayed late to be sure we were looked after.

"Clean classy pub restaurant, food ranged from £14 to steaks at £29/31. Really pleasant evening with first class service."

The Great British Pub Awards 2023 is taking place on Tuesday, September 19 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.