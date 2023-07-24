An insider claims that the former presenter will not be replaced on the show.

Instead of hiring a permanent co-host for Holly Willoughby, ITV bosses have decided to continue with a series of co-presenters including Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, along with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond who host on Fridays and holidays.

A source told MailOnline: "The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning's bosses.

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will continue as This Morning presenters (Image: PA)

“It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly's show.

"Bosses hope that they can put all of the Schofield scandal behind them and start concentrating on the content of the show rather than the twosome presenting it. At least this way there won't be any falling out.

"Holly is so excited about the plan, she loves Josie, Craig, Alison and Dermot.

“It's a happy ship and she made the decision not to quit but instead to return and keep things going while being at the helm. Holly is absolutely determined to head up the challenge to make the show a success again.”

Reports also suggest Holly is set to sign a new contract for the show when she returns from her summer holidays.

Phillip left the show after it was revealed that he had lied to show bosses, Holly and reporters about his relationship with a younger co-star.

Speaking to The Sun, he previously said: "I've lost my best friend. I let [Holly] down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down. Holly did not know and she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say: 'I am so, so sorry that I lied to you'.

"She didn't reply and I understand why she didn't reply as well. So, yeah, if anyone is in any way linking Holly to this, that is absolutely, wholly untrue."