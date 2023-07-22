Weather across Essex is set to be wet and damp, although the temperature will remain warm throughout the week.

Here is a seven-day forecast of the weather in Essex with data provided from the Met Office as forecasters warn of rain.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Today, July 22, cloud and rain spreading southwards across the region

“This will be light and patchy at first, becoming persistent and occasionally heavy for all during the afternoon and evening with a maximum temperature of 20C.”

In Essex, Sunday is expected to be cloudy with scattered showers and some outbreaks of rain.

The coasts will be breezy with rain in the north gradually moving southwards in the evening as winds ease.

Monday and Tuesday will have some showers and possibly thunder with Wednesday mainly dry but cloudy with rain later.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cloudy with occasional showers but with cool temperature throughout.