Last weekend’s closure on the A12 northbound carriageway at Marks Tey went ahead as planned, with the temporary traffic lights at the roundabout helping to manage traffic.

The works were completed ahead of schedule and the road was reopened early at 3.45am on Monday.

The road is once again set for closure on the A12 northbound carriageway at junction 25 Marks Tey.

The carriageway will be closed throughout the weekend starting from 9pm tonight (Friday) until 5am on Monday morning.

The road will be closed between the A12 northbound exit and entry slips of junction 25 Marks Tey.

Traffic will exit the A12 at the Junction 25 exit slip, travel over the roundabout and on to the Junction 25 entry slip road to re-join the A12 northbound.

Part-time traffic signals will once again be in place on the roundabout.

Martin Collings, project manager at National Highways said: “We made fantastic progress during last weekend’s closure of the A12 northbound between the exit and entry slips of junction 25.

“Over the course of the weekend, we managed to excavate over 200m of the middle lane and then rebuild the foundations and lay the final asphalt surface.

“We’d like to thank all customers for their patience whilst we’ve carried out these works. We understand delays are frustrating, but we’ve tried our best to minimise any disruption to the network, whilst we completed this essential part of the project."