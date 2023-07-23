Newly released data has revealed a total of 44 injuries were caused by e-scooters in Essex in 2022.

This can be compared to four injuries involving e-scooters in Suffolk, 23 in Cambridgeshire, 22 in Hertfordshire and 34 in Kent.

E-scooters are available to hire in Basildon, Colchester and Chelmsford from TIER.

However, despite it being illegal to use privately owned scooters in public, the number of incidents involving a privately owned scooter cannot be ruled out.

TIER have confirmed there are no reported incidents involving a pedestrian and a TIER e-scooter and their rate of incidents is less than one per 10,000 trips.

Jessica Hall, head of public policy at TIER in the UK, said: “TIER has run a shared e-scooter service in Essex since 2022.

“In that time we have recorded nearly one million trips which have reduced people’s reliance on their cars for short journeys.

“Our e-scooters are speed limited to 12.5 miles per hour and riders must prove they are over the age of 18 before being allowed to rent one of our e-scooters.

“Safety is our top priority and we provide in-app training as well as free e-scooter safety training sessions.

“We also work closely with the police to tackle anti-social riding behaviours like drink riding, pavement riding and tandem riding.

“There is currently a high number of unsafe privately owned e-scooters being used illegally on UK streets.

“Unfortunately these can be dangerous for riders and the public. We support calls for the government to introduce e-scooter regulation to help tackle this issue.”

It is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter in public and anyone that does could face a fine, get penalty points on their licence or have their scooter impounded by the police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you’re planning to hire or buy an e-scooter, there are laws regulating when and where they can be used.

“You may use a trial e-scooter on the road (except motorways) and in cycle lanes.

“E-scooters must have motor insurance, but you do not need to arrange this as this will be provided by your e-scooter rental operator.

“You should not ride an e-scooter while drunk or otherwise intoxicated. You may be prosecuted under drink or drug driving laws as careless and dangerous driving offences also apply to users of e-scooters.

“Helmets are recommended but not a legal requirement.

“E-scooters are classed as motorised vehicles and are subject to the same laws. We want all e-scooter riders to use the vehicles safely and stay within the law.”