THE number of reported e-scooter incidents was higher in Essex compared to other counties according to data.
Newly released data has revealed a total of 44 injuries were caused by e-scooters in Essex in 2022.
This can be compared to four injuries involving e-scooters in Suffolk, 23 in Cambridgeshire, 22 in Hertfordshire and 34 in Kent.
E-scooters are available to hire in Basildon, Colchester and Chelmsford from TIER.
However, despite it being illegal to use privately owned scooters in public, the number of incidents involving a privately owned scooter cannot be ruled out.
TIER have confirmed there are no reported incidents involving a pedestrian and a TIER e-scooter and their rate of incidents is less than one per 10,000 trips.
Jessica Hall, head of public policy at TIER in the UK, said: “TIER has run a shared e-scooter service in Essex since 2022.
“In that time we have recorded nearly one million trips which have reduced people’s reliance on their cars for short journeys.
“Our e-scooters are speed limited to 12.5 miles per hour and riders must prove they are over the age of 18 before being allowed to rent one of our e-scooters.
“Safety is our top priority and we provide in-app training as well as free e-scooter safety training sessions.
“We also work closely with the police to tackle anti-social riding behaviours like drink riding, pavement riding and tandem riding.
“There is currently a high number of unsafe privately owned e-scooters being used illegally on UK streets.
“Unfortunately these can be dangerous for riders and the public. We support calls for the government to introduce e-scooter regulation to help tackle this issue.”
It is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter in public and anyone that does could face a fine, get penalty points on their licence or have their scooter impounded by the police.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you’re planning to hire or buy an e-scooter, there are laws regulating when and where they can be used.
“You may use a trial e-scooter on the road (except motorways) and in cycle lanes.
“E-scooters must have motor insurance, but you do not need to arrange this as this will be provided by your e-scooter rental operator.
“You should not ride an e-scooter while drunk or otherwise intoxicated. You may be prosecuted under drink or drug driving laws as careless and dangerous driving offences also apply to users of e-scooters.
“Helmets are recommended but not a legal requirement.
“E-scooters are classed as motorised vehicles and are subject to the same laws. We want all e-scooter riders to use the vehicles safely and stay within the law.”
