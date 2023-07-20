Mark Johnson, 62, was last seen in the Maple Leaf area of Tiptree when he left an address between the hours of 5am and 7am.

Police believe he is on foot, is likely to be wearing a yellow polo shirt, black shorts and black trainers with white soles and is without his mobile phone.

Police are asking the public for their help in locating the man.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers in Tiptree are looking for 62-year-old Mark Johnson who’s missing.

"He left an address in the Maple Leaf area between 5am and 7am this morning (Thursday 20 July) and hasn’t been seen since.

"He’s described as being of medium build, 5ft 9ins tall, with a short beard/stubble and grey hair and may be wearing glasses.

"He has a tattoo of a panther’s head on one arm.

"He may also be wearing a yellow polo shirt, black shorts, and black trainers with a white sole.

"We also believe he is on foot and doesn’t have his mobile phone with him.

"We need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call 999 quoting incident 449 of 20 July."