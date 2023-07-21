These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 21 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 25, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 24).

Finally, there will be a Southbound way carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works from Junction 29 to 27 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

Additionally, the A282 Southbound Junction 1B slip road will be shut for carriageway repairs from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the clockwise way from Junction 29 to 30, there will be a carriageway and entry slip road closure for resurfacing works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, on the anti-clockwise way from Junction 28 to 27, there will be a carriageway and entry slip road closure for loop works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 22 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 25, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 24).

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 8 pm to 10 am.

Additionally, the A282 Southbound Junction 1A slip road will be shut for carriageway repairs from 10 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way from Junction 31 to 30, there will be a carriageway closure for structural works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 23 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way at Junction 25, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 24).

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, the A282 Southbound Junction 1A slip road will be shut for carriageway repairs from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.