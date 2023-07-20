The twilight display has been a firm favourite with crowds since it was introduced eight years ago – lighting up the evening sky and providing an opportunity for those working to enjoy the Airshow atmosphere.

This year’s Clacton Airshow – the 30th event – takes place on August 24 and 25, with the twilight flights taking place on Thursday evening, the first day.

Jumping into the action will be the world-class Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, freefalling with trailing smoke and flags, who will perform a day-time jump on both event days too.

Also returning to the night flight line-up is the ever-popular Otto the helicopter from legendary pilot Brendan O’Brien, where pyrotechnics fitted to special pods and the skids fill the sky with colour, smoke and noise.

Completing the twilight flight display are the Firebirds, two lit-up light aerobatic aircraft who put on a dazzling and fun display. Also performing during both days of the Airshow. The Firebirds are equipped with lights and pyrotechnics to wow the crowds in the evening – while also putting on a strong display during the day time flying too.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council – which runs Clacton Airshow – said the evening display was set against the perfect backdrop.

“The sunset sky allows the sparkling lights and smoke from these twilight displays to really stand out, and is not to be missed,” Mr Henderson said.

“I am always amazed at the skill of the Tigers team, which is just incredible, and as those who came last year can attest is an activity not without its risks for the jumpers.

“Coupled with the awesome aerobatics of Otto and the Firebirds – beautifully set to music – the twilight flights are fantastic for spectators.

“If you are coming for the twilight flights – and the next day’s flying – why not enjoy one of Clacton’s many fantastic restaurants and stay overnight; or, if you have to work in the day and miss the main displays come down for an evening’s entertainment.”

The evening will round off with a fireworks display from Clacton Pier.

The RAF Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have already been announced as part of the show.