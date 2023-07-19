Essex Police was alerted to reports of a burglary at an address in The Common in Danbury.

The address was reportedly raided on Wednesday, July 12 sometime between 9.50am and 1pm.

An appeal has been released to the public for more information to assist the police with their investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary in Danbury on Wednesday 12 July.

“We were called to The Common, Danbury at about 1.25pm to reports a property had been broken into.

“Several valuable items were taken, as well as the victim’s passports.

“The burglary happened at some time between 9.50am and 1pm.

“Did you see anything that could help us with our investigation? If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Quote incident 654 of Tuesday 12 July.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”