In the wonderful of film, even if only for a couple of hours, you can lose yourself while witnessing some incredible spectacles on the big screen.

Thankfully, Essex is blessed with many top cinemas, so if you are looking for a silver screen this summer, we have listed the five best rated cinemas, according to TripAdvisor.

Movie Starr Cinema

Movie Starr is a family run, independent cinema on the seafront in Canvey.

The cinema says it “prides itself on reasonable tickets prices to ensure every family can enjoy the wonders of a cinema experience”.

On TripAdvisor it is frequently lauded for its cheaper prices, as well as staff and comfort.

Movie Starr Cinema in Canvey (Image: Google Maps)

One review reads: “We attend regularly and have always received a friendly, warm welcome from very polite and helpful staff.

“The £5 per ticket price is extremely low in comparison to all the other cinemas I have attended.

“The seats are comfortable, and they show all the big and current films.”

Century Cinema

The Century Cinema in Clacton originally opened in 1936, boasting 1743 seats.

Renowned for its super cheap ticket prices, it is a staple for many families and film buffs across north Essex and beyond.

There is a plethora of top reviews for Century Cinema.

Century Cinema in Clacton (Image: Google Maps)

A visitor in January wrote: “First visit in ten years, what a great improvement.

“Seats so comfortable had to fight to stay awake. Very pleasant staff and at £3.50 what a bargain afternoon.

“Olivia Coleman deserves an Oscar for her part in the film Empire of Light.

“Should be included in Government places to go to stay warm. Heat and entertainment what more could you want.”

Everyman Cinema

Found in Chelmsford, Everyman says it is “redefining cinema”, bringing an “innovative lifestyle approach to our venues, where you swap your soft drink for a nice glass of red wine and a slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat”.

Bosses say the cinema creates a “warm and friendly atmosphere, with an excellent food and drink selection and fantastic customer service”.

Everyman also shows a huge variety of films, from top blockbusters to independent cult classics.

One reviewer was full of praise, despite the cinema being more expensive than other options.

The review reads: “Me and my boyfriend went to Everyman cinema to see Don't Worry Darling and was so impressed.

“We were greeted at the entrance and asked what we'd like to order which will be served to us in the cinema just before the film had started.

“They have an extensive range of cocktails which we took full advantage of as well as restaurant quality food to choose from.

“We had ordered the three small plates which were so tasty that I had to order them again.

“Visiting Everyman has made me not want to go to a 'normal' cinema ever again as both me and my boyfriend had enjoyed every second of it.

“It is definitely a treat to go here and would be more expensive than your average cinema visits but, in my opinion, I think it is completely worth it.”

The Rio Cinema

The Rio Cinema is an independently owned Cinema located in Burnham.

Dating back to 1931, The Rio is a purpose-built, two-screen, 280-seat cinema and once again prides itself on cheaper prices but keeping with a top experience.

TripAdvisor reviewers love The Rio, with plenty of complementary comments.

One described it as a “great place for all the family”.

The Rio Cinema in Burnham (Image: Google Maps)

The full review reads: “Been lots of times over the years, always clean, comfortable, good size screens and good sounding also has friendly staff, and the price is always really low £4 or £5 a seat for a new release.

“I would highly recommend going and if you live local please keep supporting this family-run independent cinema.”

Curzon Colchester

Curzon Cinemas are a chain based in the UK specialising in art house films.

One of their cinemas, in Colchester, boasts a top experience according to TripAdvisor.

Curzon Cinemas was established in 1934, with the Colchester site opening in July of 2018.

One recent reviewer who went to the Curzon in June, was full of praise.

The Curzon Cinema in Colchester (Image: Google Maps)

They said: “Fantastic little cinema. Warm friendly staff.

“Prices are reasonable compared to the larger chains.

“It's quite unusual that you order food before you go in, and it's delivered to you while you're seated.

“Just provide your seat number and which screen you're in.

“We ordered the hot dogs and a nacho sharing platter. We were not disappointed.

“The seats are very comfortable and are like a small two seater sofa where each chair can recline.

“Definitely check it out if you're in Colchester.”