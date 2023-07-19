Ellie Leach, who played Faye Windass on the ITV soap from 2011 until her recent exit, is rumoured to have signed up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Faye left the Corrie cobbles in May, swapping Weatherfield for Slough.

But Ellie already has her next job lined up according to reports in The Sun.

A TV Insider said: “This could be just the tonic for Ellie, who’s had some huge life changes this year and could do with something fresh to focus on.

“As well as splitting from Reagan she left Corrie, a show which she effectively grew up on as she joined the cast when she was just a child.

“It’s going to take some adjusting to, but Strictly is part of opening up a new chapter for Ellie.

“The dance contest will also give her a chance to get glammed up in a way which she rarely did on the cobbles of Weatherfield as Faye was a comparatively frumpy character.

“The only time Ellie was seen dressed to the nines was when she was walking the red carpet at events as herself.”

Big names rumoured to take part in new Strictly Come Dancing series

Andrew Ridgeley from Wham! has also declared himself interested in joining the BBC show.

The star, who was recently explored in a Netflix documentary about the Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go hitmakers, said “I’d never say no [to Strictly Come Dancing],” adding: "I would love to be able to dance properly."

When asked which dance he would do if given the chance to try and snag the Glitterball trophy, he said: "I would love to jive, I would love to cha-cha-cha, and I would love to foxtrot or American Smooth, quickstep.”

In their own words. The new documentary film WHAM! comes to Netflix 5 July. pic.twitter.com/63BPQlJuFr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 19, 2023

He went on to add: “I’m not saying no to Strictly [however] my greatest fear would be not being able to remember the steps. As long as Nadiya [Bychkova] was guiding me."

Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott of the Lionesses is also among those suggested to take part with the I'm A Celeb winner in the running to potentially snag two titles.

Strictly It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark could also be taking part with some speculating that the Big Brother star is swapping backstage for the main stage.

Rylan Clark recently announced his intention to step down from the show in a post on social media.

He said: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed in the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly you will always have my heart...and my dancing feet. Ry x"