Abbey Field, which is owned by the Army, is used by the public for a range of activities, including exercise classes and community events.

But residents have grown frustrated after more and more drivers started parking cars on the land.

As a result, some sections of the field have been reduced to dirt, with the worst affected section of the site being a stretch of grass next to Circular Road East Lower.

Damaged – parts of the field have been ruined as a result of cars parking on the grass (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

The Army has put up signs stating “No parking at any time on MOD land” in an attempt to deter people from parking on the grass but drivers continue to use the field for parking.

Dave Harris, who is a councillor for the Berechurch ward, has raised the issue with the Army several times over the last five years after residents wrote to him complaining about the issue.

He said: “The problem has been there for about five or six years where people parked on the grass opposite the garage [Broadfield Motor Sales].

“I had asked the council and Army whether they would be prepared to put in grasscrete.”

Grasscrete refers to a pattern of concrete which allows grass to grow through in small patches.

It means some of the grass can be preserved whilst the concrete allows cars to drive and park on land more easily.

But Mr Harris added that, as the land is owned by the Army, it is up to residents to respect its requests not to park on there.

He said: “It’s the Army’s land and the residents have got to respect it’s not their land.

“The only thing I can do as a councillor is ask whether they would consider putting in parking bays.

“It’s up to the Army to respond to residents – it’s the residents who suffer because they have got to see [the land ruined by cars]."

Bosses at Colchester Garrison have now confirmed they are now looking to take action.

A spokesman said: "Abbey Field is MoD land governed by the Colchester and District Military Lands Byelaws 1973.

"Following concerns raised by neighbouring residents and businesses we are tackling issues with illegal parking.

"As immediate actions no parking signs have been posted and we are putting notices on offending vehicles, and we are working with stakeholders on a more permanent solution that maintains public access to the land."