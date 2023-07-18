The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance is said to have landed at the Old Heath Recreation Ground, at about 2pm today, April 28.

One member of the public told The Gazette "paramedics seemed to head in the general direction of the former Paxman Factory", which closed in 2020.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed it was called after reports of a woman suffering a fall.

A statement reads: "We were called at 1.34pm to Tarrett Drive in Colchester with reports that a person had suffered injuries from a fall.

"An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The patient, an adult woman, was transported by road to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”