Fire crews from Chelmsford, Maldon, Rayleigh, Witham, Billericay and Burnham attended a fire in Ludgores Lane in Danbury last night.

The service was alerted to the incident last night at 9.20pm after receiving multiple calls from members of the public.

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed if they lived nearby.

Combine harvester: the farming equipment completely damaged by the fire (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

When crews arrived, the fire had spread to the crops surrounding the combine harvester.

About 10 acres of crops were affected by the fire By 11pm last night, crews had extinguished the field fire and a few crews remained at the scene to deal with the fire affecting the combine harvester.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

Damages vehicle: crews at the scene (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

Group manager Craig McLellan said: "Crews did a fantastic job of surrounding the fire so quickly and stopping it from spreading.

"The fire affected about 10 acres of crops so they had to work incredibly hard to extinguish it. I'd like to thank the farmer for assistance too.

"Due to the rural location, crews have set up a water relay to extinguish the fire affecting the combine harvester."