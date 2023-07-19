Police officers serving across Essex will receive the pay rise after Number 10 accepted pay body recommendations.

Swathes of public sector workers across the country including police, NHS staff and teachers will benefit from the landmark agreement.

Chief Constable of Essex Police Ben-Julian Harrington previously claimed experienced officers are leaving the force to become scaffolders or sell double-glazing because they cannot afford to stay in the job.

Insight - Ben-Julian Harrington spoke to the Gazette at Essex Police HQ (Image: Newsquest)

He has now welcomed news of the pay increase, branding it “a good indication” of a brighter future.

“I think it is really, really good and shows the Government values and is investing in policing,” said Mr Harrington.

“It shows there is a commitment to keeping this county safe.

“I hope and I am sure for officers and staff that they can now afford to stay. It can now help the police think: ‘I can stay, I can continue the career I enjoy’.

Frontline - police officers on patrol in Essex (Image: Newsquest)

“These people can now work for the benefit of the people of Essex.”

Under the new pay scale, constables will be able to take home at least £28,000 a year from September, under the current recommendations.

A sergeant will receive a £49,000 salary and inspectors will scoop a rise of just under £4,000 to take them to £58,422.

“People say it is not enough but I think it is a good indication and will help along the road, and it is largely funded by the Government so I am not going to have to look at making cuts,” added the chief.

Patrol - police officers on foot (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Harrington said not having to fund the pay rise himself has helped to reinvest money saved over the past year.

He continued: “We made £10.5 million more savings last year which we are able to sustain and put back into frontline policing.

“The public expects me to be more efficient and more effective and I am able to do so.”

Mr Harrington said Essex Police is a “£363 million-a-year business” and it has seen its gas and electricity bill soar by £3 million.

He now aims to target preventative measures against crime to help save further money while “deploying officers efficiently”.

The chief added: “It is always a challenge, everyone who tries to balance the bank knows that, but we have a skilled team and a good track record.”