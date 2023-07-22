Singer Olly Murs from Witham married his longtime girlfriend, bodybuilder Amelia Tank surrounded by friends and family on 380-acre Osea Island in the River Blackwater.

The island, owned by music producer Nigel Frieda, can only be reached across a causeway from Maldon.

Essex island: Osea Island Photo: John Guiver (Image: John Guiver)

The island is well known for attracting popular celebrities including singers Rihanna, The Weeknd, Stormzy, George Ezra and Sean Paul.

It is also famous due to multiple films and television series being filmed on the land.

Films include The Woman In Black and Essex Boys and the television series The Third Day.

The historic island has outlived the invasions of the Romans and Vikings and has played a vital role in both wars.

Causeway- the Osea Island Causeway (Image: Aidan Kelly)

It has a huge history even after the war when it was purchased in 1903 by Frederick Charrington.

He created a temperance society, believed to be one of the world's first, for alcoholics and people with addiction problems where they could retreat to for help.

The island was developed and wallabies were even imported from Australia to roam on the island.

The island was used throughout the war to house soldiers.

Wildlife- sheep at Osea (Image: Aidan Kelly)

A V2 rocket which missed its target in London hit Osea and its remains can still be seen today on the island.

After the war it was owned by Cambridge University as a special scientific interest before returning to private ownership in the 1950s.

Now, it is a luxury destination available to hire with five miles of private beaches.

It has a range of accommodations including cottages, apartments and grand houses.

View- view of Osea from the causeway (Image: Aidan Kelly)

Councillor for Heybridge East, Nick Spenceley said: “As ward councillor for Heybridge East, I would like to wish Olly and his new bride every happiness for the future.

"It is great to see that a celebrity like Olly chose a location in the beautiful Maldon District for his wedding.”