The One Show host has pledged to use her platform in the public eye to raise awareness of domestic abuse and help victims and survivors.

The ex-Lioness has joined the domestic abuse charity Refuge in its work to help people affected by such violence.

Alex has previously spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered during her childhood, describing her father’s violent behaviour towards her and her mother in her autobiography, and said she wishes she had spoken about it sooner.

Refuge said Alex was “generously donating her profits from the book directly to the charity” having been inspired by its work.

The Strictly star said: “It is an incredible honour to be joining Refuge as an ambassador. I first started working with Refuge following the launch of my book, in which I opened up about my experience of domestic abuse as a child.

“Since then, I have learned so much more about the scale of domestic abuse in society and the impact sharing your experience can have on fellow survivors.

“As an ambassador, I want to use my platform and voice to spread awareness of domestic abuse and ensure that women know what support is available to them.”

What is Refuge, the domestic abuse charity?





Refuge is the largest specialist domestic abuse organisation in the UK, according to its website.

Reminder: abuse can happen to anyone. If you’re worried about a friend, creating a judgement free safe space for them is vital. Find out how you can best support a survivor >> https://t.co/6k10Gv1zDY pic.twitter.com/JARDRZb2Nh — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) July 15, 2023

The charity opened the world’s first safe house for women and children in 1971.

It adds: “On any given day our services support thousands of survivors, helping them to overcome the physical, emotional, financial and logistical impacts of abuse and rebuild their lives — free from fear.”

You can contact Refuge, a charity supporting women and children against domestic abuse if you need help or have any other concerns.

The 24-hour National Domestic Abusive Helpline is also available on 0808 2000 247.

Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

Alex has narrated a new animated Disney short film that encourages young girls to try football ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Ella: A Modern Day Fairytale is a retelling of the classic Cinderella story and follows a primary school pupil named Ella who pursues her passion to play football while overcoming barriers along the way.

She receives help from her three Lioness Godmothers – England stars Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Lauren James – who have all been animated into Disney-inspired characters for the film.

The short film is a collaboration between England Football and Disney with the aim of showing that “football is for everyone” and inspiring girls to try it out in the playground or at a local club.