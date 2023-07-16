In a heartwarming ceremony over the weekend, renowned singer Olly Murs exchanged vows with his beloved partner, Amelia Tank.

The couple hosted their wedding on a 380-acre Osea Island, which is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda.

The island, which can only be reached across a causeway, is well known for attracting popular celebrities including singers Rihanna, The Weeknd, Stormzy, George Ezra and Sean Paul.

On Instagram stories, a popular personality from The Only Way Is Essex, Mark Wight, Olly's close friend, expressed his delight during the celebrations after the wedding.

His post said: "Celebrating this one with Olly Murs and Amelia Tank wedding day. Love you both."

Mark also gave his followers a look inside the festival-themed party, which saw the island transformed into a dream wedding destination.

According to OK!, the party set up featured a stage, fairground rides and even a 'Murs Fest' arch which were all installed earlier this week.

On Sunday, July 16, a plane flew over the island towing a banner which read Olly and Amelia, just married.