A warning is in place for the whole county on Saturday, July 15 with it starting at 9 am and lasting throughout the whole day.

The forecaster has said it will likely be an "unseasonably windy day" for the affected area.

The weather warning covers much of southern and eastern England, including Kent, Sussex, London, Hampshire and more.

Essex will likely face an unseasonably windy day (Image: Met Office)

What to expect with Met Office yellow wind warning

In terms of what to expect with a yellow wind warning, the Met Office states there may be:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur

Speaking on the wind warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.

"A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and locally up to 50 to 55 mph during the daytime.

"The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along the south coast.

"Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight."