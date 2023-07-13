The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, that will affect the whole of Essex over the weekend.
A warning is in place for the whole county on Saturday, July 15 with it starting at 9 am and lasting throughout the whole day.
The forecaster has said it will likely be an "unseasonably windy day" for the affected area.
The weather warning covers much of southern and eastern England, including Kent, Sussex, London, Hampshire and more.
What to expect with Met Office yellow wind warning
In terms of what to expect with a yellow wind warning, the Met Office states there may be:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur
Speaking on the wind warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: "A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.
"A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and locally up to 50 to 55 mph during the daytime.
"The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along the south coast.
"Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here