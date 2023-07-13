There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Simba and Nala

Simba and Nala (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Simba) and Female (Nala)

Age - Five months old

Breed - Chow Cross

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Simba and Nala you can view their full profile here.

Simba and Nala came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of their own and could be rehomed together or separately.

Nala is described as the more confident of the two, often leading the way for Simba.

Ideally, it would be best for them if they found a family that has owned Chows before and has experience and knowledge with the breed.

As they are still young they will need socialisation and puppy training classes to help build up their confidence and work on their social development.

Jess

Jess (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Jess you can view their full profile here.

Jess came into the care of the RSPCA as an emergency case after being hit by a car.

She suffered a fractured jaw and complex elbow fracture as a result but is now recovering and is looking for a forever home.

Jess is described as a "very affectionate" cat, could live with children and would prefer to be the only cat in a home.

Due to the car accident, it would be better for her to be rehomed away from roads with heavy traffic although she will need access to the outdoors after her settling-in period with new adopters.

Charlie

Charlie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Charlie you can view their full profile here.

Charlie arrived in the care of the RSPCA as a stray with cat flu and a facial/eye injury.

He received hospital treatment as an inpatient until he was moved into foster care some weeks ago, and is now looking for a new home.

Charlie is described as having a "really fun, cheeky personality" and is quite vocal too.

He would benefit from a home with access to the outdoors (after the settling-in period of a few weeks).

Fudge

Fudge (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Listed as 'Adult'

Breed - Smooth coat

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Fudge you can view their full profile here.

Fudge came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being found as a stray in someone's garden, and is now looking for new owners.

Ideally, a home with a sow would be best for Fudge, who is described as having a "sweet temperament".

He would be considered suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.