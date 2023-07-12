Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large field near Main Road, Boreham.

Nine crews are working to extinguish the field fire which is affecting about 25 acres of stubble.

Crews from Chelmsford, Basildon, Brentwood, Witham, Maldon, Rayleigh Weir and Hawkwell, Stansted and Burnham are at the scene.

A spokesman said: "If you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed as there is lots of smoke coming from the scene.

"Firefighters have been working to prevent the fire spreading to nearby properties. Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire."

National Highways has said the A12 has been closed on the London-bound carriageway between Junction 18 Sandon and Junction 19 Boreham.

#A12 southbound - CLOSED - at J19 (Boreham) - reports of a nearby field fire - causing heavy smoke to blow across the carriageway between J19 and J18 - the road has been closed for safety - diversion through Chelmsford - expect delays pic.twitter.com/060n5LG9Z1 — Essex & Suffolk Traffic (@TrafficUK01) July 12, 2023

This is due to the fire sending smoke across the carriageway.

A spokesman added: "Delays are beginning to build, so please allow extra travel time."

A diversion route is as follows: