RESIDENTS are been invited to nominate their favourite teachers for a very special award.
The Essex Teaching Awards celebrate the outstanding work of the educational workforce in the county.
Both individuals and teams are recognised in a range of categories.
Anyone can nominate staff working in schools across the Essex County Council area.
Nominations are open until July 21, with the awards ceremony taking place this autumn.
For more information about the awards and details on how to make a nomination, visit essex.gov.uk/essex-teaching-awards.
