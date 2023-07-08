Essex Police has revealed images of two men they are looking to speak to in connection with the theft of parcels from an address in Parkway, Chelmsford.

A force spokesman confirmed it happened at Central House at around 10.45am on Friday, May 26.

They said: “If you have any information, please get in contact with us. Please quote the crime reference number 42/94271/23.”

Wanted - Essex Police wants to speak with these two men (Image: Essex Police)

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can be made by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

In September, it was revealed parcel thefts are more common in Essex than anywhere else in the UK, following research by an international courier service.

According to the data from Pack and Send, the number of thefts has increased significantly over the last three years – and more worryingly, Essex Police has had a higher proportion of stolen packages reported per head than any other police force, including the Metropolitan Police, Kent Police, and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been cited as one reason behind the increase in parcel thefts, with more and more consumers turning to online shopping whilst retailers closed during the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

With 11,000 incidents of mail theft having been recorded in the past three years UK-wide, it means the number of parcel thefts recorded in Essex accounts for 17 per cent of the overall national figure.

Speaking previously, an Essex Police spokesman said: “Essex Police is committed to preventing and investigating all forms of theft, including parcel thefts.

“To avoid falling victim, the public could install a video doorbell or a security light. In addition, we encourage people to track their parcels in order to ensure that someone can be at home for the delivery.

“We advise the public to take measures to prevent themselves from becoming a victim and to report thefts to us by using our online reporting service.”

Nationally, parcel thefts since 2019 have more than doubled.