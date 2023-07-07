Tom Clark, who was 26 and from Saffron Walden, died following a collision on the A12 near Mountnessing shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday, June 15.

A 31-year-old man from Northamptonshire arrested in connection on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released on bail until 10 September.

A 30-year-old man from Northamptonshire arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

Tom has been described as having “a huge heart and an immeasurable zest for life”.

In a statement, his family said: “Tom was a joyful and adventurous young man with a huge heart and an immeasurable zest for life.

“The generosity and kindness he extended to everyone he met is evident from the hundreds of personal tributes from around the world posted on social media since his death.

“He reached out to people and showed them friendship and support when everyone else had turned their backs and will always be remembered for his huge hugs and infectious giggle.

“His family and his partner have taken comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for Tom, but ask that they be given privacy while they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.”

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking with anyone with information to get in contact.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote incident 976 of 15 June.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”