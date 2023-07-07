A new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Chelmsford will be opened on August 10 by the popular presenter of the hit show Ben Shephard.

The new venue, in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show-style obstacles and an inflatable course inspired by the family favourite programme.

It promises to combine fun, fitness, and fire imaginations, with many discovering their inner ninja in no time.

Presenter Ben, who is originally from Epping, said he was looking forward to welcoming fans of the show to his home county.

Inflatables - the new venue offers fun for the whole family (Image: Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park)

He said: “People know how much I love Ninja Warrior UK but this experience, which is coming to Chelmsford, is quite special.

“I’m originally an Essex lad, so to be sharing Ninja Warrior UK in my home county for the first time is just brilliant.

“If you love the drama and tension on the show, giving it a go in real life is something else.

“You can’t imagine how hard it is - total kudos to our competitors - and there will be some of our winners there to show us how it’s done. We look forward seeing you take on the challenge!”

Monkeying around - the challenges are a good test of stamina (Image: Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park)

Many of the amazing challenges, including the famous warped wall, will be recognisable to fans of the show.

Tim Morrison, who is the co-founder of the venue’s operator, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from across the county to the opening of our new Chelmsford park next month, and now our Essex visitors will have the added bonus of meeting TV star Ben Shephard at the launch event.

Coming soon - this is what the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Chelmsford should look like (Image: Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park)

“We are very much looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone from across the region to come and enjoy an adrenalin-fuelled, fitness-focussed visit.”