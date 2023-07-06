The application combs through your Twitter account, including your tweets, retweets and followings to create a detailed report of your personality.

The AI looks at everything from your political beliefs to your hobbies to make its findings.

The AI can even suggest a gift for the user based on their account with this including books and much more.

TwitterGPT sums you up using your tweets, retweets and follows (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Taking part is easy with reports being produced in mere seconds. This can then be shared with others online, allowing you to compare with friends.

How do I use TwitterGPT and get a report into my account?





To get an AI-generated report into your account, simply visit the TwitterGPT website.

Upon accessing the page, you will be asked to insert your Twitter handle into a box before pressing the 'Generate report' button.

After a few short seconds, the AI will create a summary of your personality based on your Twitter account activity (tweets and retweets etc).

You can either Tweet the report out to your followers and friends or save an image of it so you share it via text.

Your TwitterGPT report can be tweeted out to your friends and followers on Twitter (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Who created TwitterGPT?





The AI tool was partially developed and invested in by The Age of AI, the creators of FreedomGPT.

For any questions or comments relating to the AI tool, please email: contact@ageofai.capital.