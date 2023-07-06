Officers across Essex carried out an unprecedented nationwide co-ordinated operation focusing on the growth and sale of cannabis.

It has seen 51 people arrested, three firearms, a crossbow, and other weapons seized, as well as more than 6,500 cannabis plants worth almost £3million taken off the streets.

They carried out a total of 34 warrants throughout June and preceding months as part of Op Mille.

Op Mille involved all 43 police forces in England and Wales, working with Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs), and partner agencies.

The crossbow seized by police during Operation Mille (Image: Essex Police)

The aim was to execute more 1,000 warrants across the country to unearth and disrupt OCGs and their illegal revenue streams.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lucy Morris said: “The results seen here, and across the country, have caused significant disruption to these networks, not only by removing streams of illicit income, but also highlighting a pattern of exploitation and other dangerous criminal activity.

A weapon seized by police during Operation Mille (Image: Essex Police)

“That means they’re no longer able to pollute your community with drugs, pose a danger to your friends or family, or fuel crime in your neighbourhood.

“Intelligence gathered through this enforcement will help us and our partners better understand how these networks operate, meaning we are better placed than ever to target those involved.

She added the sale of cannabis goes hand-in-hand with violence and exploitation: “We know it fuels other criminal activity, like county lines and other drug trafficking, modern slavery, and human trafficking."

Cannabis plants seized by police during Operation Mille (Image: Essex Police)

“In the last year we’ve detected more than 1,500 more drug trafficking offences – many of which were as a result of positive, proactive police work and intelligence gathering.

“And in the last year, we’ve solved more drugs offences too.

