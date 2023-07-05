George Banks will reprise is role as Gemma Winter-Brown’s ex-boyfriend Henry Newton for a brief spell on the ITV soap.

He made his Corrie debut in 2017, and became a fan favourite before leaving the show in 2018.

However, the Sun are reporting he will return to the soap soon, with revelations that may not go down too well with Gemma and her husband Chesney.

George Banks as Henry Newton on ITV Coronation Street (Image: ITV)

And George isn’t the only former Corrie star making a return, after Dame Maureen Lipman was revealed to be reprising her role as Evelyn Plummer.

Originally quitting the show due to becoming “worn out” by her character’s story, Maureen was spotted with co-stars of the soap, including new addition Claire Sweeney, with The Sun reporting that she is set to return to Coronation Street.

Claire, who will play Tyrone Dobb's mum, admitted she was thrilled to join the popular ITV soap opera and was thankful her career is going from strength to strength after her Brookside stint.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "After I left Brookside and did Celebrity Big Brother, more people knew me as Claire and not Lindsey Corkhill. That was a great time and it's the first reality TV show of its kind so it was such a big deal.

“But doing all of those glamorous roles over the years, Cassie, my character in Corie, isn't very glamorous."

She added: “I spent years in Brookside so I spent years not looking pretty.

"Tyrone was always led to believe Jackie was his mum and she wasn't. He was then told his mum was dead.

“That's the twist, I turn up to the cobbles with a few problems, a few major problems, and I'll leave it there!"