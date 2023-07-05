She is best known as being a former host on ITV's morning programme GMTV for more than a decade and now writes regular columns for the Daily Mirror.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, Phillips said she received the diagnosis a year ago after suffering “months of brain fog and anxiety” and explained how the disease has “ravaged my family.”

Fiona Phillips discusses her Alzheimer's diagnosis



"I've been trying not to think about it really, I'm just carrying on" pic.twitter.com/rxONdCalbk — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 4, 2023

The mum of two said: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

TV presenter Fiona Phillips said her Alzheimer’s diagnosis was a 'gut-punching, shuddering shock'





Phillips who is married to Martin Frizell, editor of ITV’s This Morning told The Mirror that she “long feared” this moment was waiting for her but yet it was still the most “gut-punching, shuddering shock” when a doctor told her the news.

“It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80 but I was still only 61 years old,” Phillips continued.

“I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.”

Though she has kept the news private for 18 months, Phillips said she had decided to share her story to help end the stigma around Alzheimer’s.

Our thoughts are with our Ambassador @realmissfiona and her family following the announcement that she is living with dementia. Sharing such personal news publicly raises much needed awareness of dementia and we are extremely grateful to Fiona. pic.twitter.com/XEanag7Oz2 — Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) July 4, 2023

The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently taking part in clinical trials at University College Hospital in London, which aim to revolutionise future treatment.

She currently administers medication three times a day with small needles.

Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Society, praised Phillips’ decision to share her diagnosis, which raised “much-needed awareness of dementia”.

“Our thoughts are with our ambassador Fiona Phillips and her family following the announcement that she’s living with dementia,” Lee said.

“Fiona has frequently spoken out about her parents’ experiences of dementia, and her support of Alzheimer’s Society has been hugely impactful and greatly appreciated.

“Sharing such personal news publicly raises much-needed awareness of dementia and we are extremely grateful to Fiona.

“We are here to offer our support to Fiona and her family and to everyone affected by dementia.”

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re sending our love and support to Fiona and her family following her announcement that she’s living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It takes such courage to go public with a diagnosis and Fiona knows better than most just how much good that can do.

“Awareness is vital and Fiona’s bravery will help untold people who are going through their own dementia journeys.

“Fiona’s been a friend of Alzheimer’s Research UK for well over a decade, and her support has shone such a valuable spotlight on the importance of research in overcoming the diseases that cause dementia.

“There are around 70,800 people with dementia in the UK who, like Fiona, are under 65 and we’re determined to find a cure to end the heartbreak it causes.

“And we’re so grateful to Fiona for standing with us in our mission.”