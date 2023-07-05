The risk of avian influenza in poultry has now been reduced to low, meaning the event is rare but does occur.

It comes as avian influenza prevention zones (AIPZ) for poultry and captive birds in England, Wales and Scotland were lifted yesterday.

The latest update from the Government says: “Whilst the risk level in kept birds has reduced, the risk in wild birds remains high and all bird keepers should continue to take steps to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading at all times and be vigilant for signs of disease.

The GB-wide #AvianInfluenza Prevention Zone has been lifted from 12 noon on 4 July. Wild bird risk remains high. Practice good #Biosecurity to protect your birds. Check the relevant websites for what this means for keepers of poultry & other captive birds. pic.twitter.com/DxqiEkvIWR — APHA (@APHAgovuk) July 4, 2023

“All poultry gatherings, including at fairs, shows and markets, remain banned, due to a large number of flocks mixing together and the risk posed by any infections spreading across the country.

“Additional mandatory restrictions apply in disease control zones in force surrounding infected premises where avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry or other captive birds.

“Check if you’re in a zone on the bird flu disease control zone map and follow the rules for that zone.”

There have been 188 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic bird flu since October 1, 2022, with 157 of those cases occurring in England.

There have also been 22 cases identified in Scotland, eight confirmed in Wales, and a single case noted in Northern Ireland.