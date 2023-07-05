Sports days, school trips, and transition days for pupils are set to be disrupted as a result of the walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU), with another day of action planned for Friday.

Picket lines will be mounted outside schools across Essex, and some striking teachers will march in Westminster before taking part in a rally in Parliament Square this afternoon.

It is the seventh day individual schools in England have faced walkouts by NEU teacher members this year.

Education union leaders have warned that further strike action in the autumn term is likely if the ongoing pay dispute remains unresolved.

There are fears that pupils could miss out on end-of-year activities – including concerts, school trips, sports days and opportunities to meet new classmates – during the two strike days this week.

Members of the NEU went on strike across England on February 1, March 15 and 16, April 27 and May 2, and regional walkouts took place between February 28 and March 2.

During the most recent strikes on May 2, Department for Education data suggests that 50 per cent of state schools in England were open but restricting attendance and five per cent were fully closed.

Which Essex schools are closed today?

The following schools are either fully or partially closed:

All Saints’ Church of England Primary School, Harwich

All Saints Church of England

Basildon Lower Academy

Beauchamps High School

Brightside Primary School

Brinkley Grove Primary School

Broomgrove Junior School

Castle View School

Chelmer Valley High School

Chelmsford County High School for Girls

Cherry Tree Primary School, Basildon

Chrishall Holy Trinity And St Nicholas Church of England

Crays Hill Primary School

De La Salle School, Basildon

Dr Walker's Church of England

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Edward Francis Primary School

Grange Primary School

Greensward Academy

Hatfield Heath Primary School

Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery

Helena Romanes School

Hereward Primary School

John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School

Jotmans Hall Primary School

Latchingdon CE Primary School

Limes Farm Junior School

Maltese Road Primary School

Matching Green Church of England

Mayflower High, Billericay

Moulsham Junior School

New Rickstones Academy

Newhall Primary Academy

Oakfield Primary School

Mayflower Primary School

Paxman Academy

Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus

Shenfield High

Silver End Academy

South Green Infant and Nursery School

St Andrew’s Church of England School, Colchester

Stanway School

St George’s School – Towers Campus

St Helena School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Canvey Island

St Luke's Park Primary

The Bishops' Church of England and Roman Catholic

The Howbridge Infant School

The King John School

The Pioneer School

The Ramsey Academy

The Sandon School

Thurstable School

Thriftwood School and College - School Campus

Wickford Primary School

William De Ferrers School

Winter Gardens Academy

Woodham Walter Church of England

Some schools are closed to all pupils, while others have closed only some classes or made virtual learning arrangements. For more information about the arrangements for your child's school, visit the Essex County Council website.