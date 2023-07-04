Weather experts from the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering Essex between 9pm today and 6am tomorrow.

As well as predicting a small chance that homes, businesses, and roads could be flooded, forecasters have also warned drivers who may find spray and flooding could cause dangerous driving conditions.

There is also the chance of power cuts and delays to public transport services while the weather warning is in place.

The Met Office said there is likely to be "heavy overnight rain and strong coastal winds across eastern England, clearing early on Wednesday without impacts".

Residents in coastal areas have also been warned of a small chance of gusts of between 50 to 60-mph which could cause additional disruption.