The presenter, who made his name on EastEnders and later went on to win both I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Dancing on Ice, will front a new BBC One film based on a subject close to his heart - the UK care system.

The 41-year-old, who lives in Brentwood with his wife, Stacey Solomon, has had a vested interest in the topic since his own mum, Kiffy, began fostering some 15 years ago.

Parents - Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Image: BBC/Firecracker Films)

He said: “My mum’s last child, Daniel, came to us when he was eight, and now he is 18 and in university. So I’ve always been mindful that although Dan has us, not everyone is so lucky. And what happens to them?

“So when [the BBC] came to me with the idea for the documentary, it just felt like a perfect fit. I don’t know the ins and outs of the foster system, so it was interesting to see how it all works.”

READ MORE: 'The most rewarding job you'll have' - Essex couple urge people to consider fostering

His deep dive was further spurred on by the long-awaited publication of an independent review into the care system.

The inquiry, which was commissioned by the Government in 2019, concluded children’s social care in England is at breaking point.

Commenting on the findings, Joe said: “The independent review suggests that if we put in £2.6 billion worth of investment now it will completely transform the care system and that will save us billions down the line.

“But the Government has looked at it and said they’re putting in £200 million.

“It is frustrating. I do wish that everyone could just bang their heads together and realise this is an issue that needs to be looked at quickly and it is a very important cause.”

Joe hopes his journey will encourage those considering fostering or similar to scope out how they could help – big or small.

He’s not ruled out foster care in his future, confessing it is something he and Stacey, who he shares four children with, have discussed.

“We just said, when our kids get a bit older, and they’re not reliant so much on us, it’s a subject that we’ll talk about and maybe dip our toes into,” he added.

Joe Swash: Teens in Care will air on BBC One next Tuesday at 9pm.