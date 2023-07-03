The championships have returned to London once more with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Katie Boulter among the stars joining Murray this year, competing to be crowned the winner of 2023.

However, the 36-year-old Scot has won two singles titles at Wimbledon said if Just Stop Oil were to interrupt a match, they will have to be careful "going too near to tennis players who have obviously got rackets in their hands,” reports inews.

The father of four also explained that although he “agrees with the cause” he doesn’t always agree with “how they go about expressing it.”

He said: “I think there is probably a good chance of something happening.

“I was talking about it with my family the other day. I don’t know, if somebody ran onto the court and came towards you, what your reaction would be to that because you don’t know who it is or what they are doing or why they are doing it.

“If they would attach themselves to the net or throw something onto the court – they have to be a bit careful going too near to tennis players who have obviously got rackets in their hands.”

Murray added: “I would imagine probably something [a protest] would happen here.

“I agree with the cause – just not always how they go about expressing it. Rather than running on the court, maybe they could do it a different way.

“I didn’t see what Jonny Bairstow did, but it could be dangerous.”

According to inews, it’s been reported that tennis players have been told to not intervene if Just Stop Oil protesters take to the tennis courts and “specialist security teams” have been put in place to deal with them.

It comes after England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carried a protestor off the pitch during an Ashes match against Australia last Wednesday at Lord’s (June 28), as members of the group invaded the pitch with orange chalk dust.

Who are Just Stop Oil and what do they do?





Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group who are campaigning for more action on climate change, but their actions are often criticised as they tend to disrupt major sporting events and close busy roads around the country.

The group wants the government to stop new licenses for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK, as the government plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

On its website, it says: “Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups working together to ensure that the government commits to ending all new licenses and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.”

The group says most of its funding for recruitment, training, capacity building, and education comes from the Climate Emergency Fund and donations from the public who support the campaign.