Across the county, just five postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

June’s winning postcodes were:

CO5 0BA – Tiptree

CO16 9EF – Weeley

SS2 4BN – Southend

CM23 5DP – Bishops Stortford

CM7 9SN – Bocking

People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery raising money for chatrity.

Players sign up with their postcode and pay £12 per month.

33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charities.

You can see May's winners here.

They are automatically entered into every draw and prizes are announced every day of the month.

Every day from Monday to Friday there are £1,000 prizes to be won.

On Saturdays players can win a share of £1 Million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Every month players in a postcode sector share £3 Million or more.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.