Amy Walkinshaw, 31, knew she wanted both men to be involved in giving her away.

In her life, Amy has had two father figures – her dad Andy Collins, 58, a train driver, as well as stepdad Jeff Bennett, 64, a project manager.

Happy - Amy Walkinshaw on her wedding day (Image: SWNS)

She wanted to honour both men at her wedding to Ryan last Saturday, June 24 at Prested Hall.

So, Amy asked her dad Andy to surprise Jeff, who has been in her life for two decades, by grabbing him from the audience.

From there, Amy walked down the aisle with Andy and Jeff.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Amy, a student studying psychodynamic practice at University of Essex, said: "Jeff has been in my life for 20 years, he is basically a second dad to me.

"I always imagined if I got married I'd ask him to walk me down the aisle as well as my dad.

Watch the beautiful moment a bride's dad stops her wedding so her stepdad can also walk her down the aisle ❤



Bride Amy said: "I couldn't imagine not doing it with him." pic.twitter.com/apxWxtyXTR — The Gazette (@TheGazette) July 2, 2023

"Jeff didn't know it was coming either - you can tell in the video the shock on Jeff’s face, I knew how much it meant to him.

"The main thing to come out of it is to show there doesn’t have to be animosity.

"You can ask a step-parent without upsetting your biological dad too."

Amy added that Jeff and Andy did not know each other too well as they live far apart.

However, Andy "agreed straight away" when she asked if Jeff could walk her down the aisle as well, she said.

On the special day, Amy's younger half-sister, Macenzie Collins, 23, watched the emotional moment.

Surprise - Dad Andy invited stepdad Jeff to join him walking Amy down the aisle (Image: SWNS)

Macenzie, a meetings and events assistant, said: "Me and my sister have lived 150 miles from each other since I was born so we don’t see each other a lot.

"So, it was really nice to share that moment with each other.

"I don't know Jeff that well either, but that just made more special that we all got to be there together as a blended family."

Amy added: "I asked my dad to walk me down the aisle straight away, because he's my dad.

"But Jeff is such a big part of my life too and I couldn't imagine not doing it with him."