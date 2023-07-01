Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault on Friday, June 30.

Officers were called to Epping High Street around 7.45pm.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries including stab wounds.

His injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.



No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

In the meantime, investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this serious assault, or has further information.

Essex Police are urging anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage relating to this incident to get in touch.

You can contact Essex Police by submitting a report on their website.

Alternatively, you can use their online Live Chat service which is available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call Essex Police on 101 while always call 999 for an emergency.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 1271 of 30 June when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.