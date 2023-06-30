A light aircraft crashed landed in Essex after experiencing problems during take-off.
It had been taking off from Andrewsfield Aerodrome near Braintree in the afternoon of June 30.
The pilot, who was also the only person onboard is said to be unhurt following the incident.
As for the aircraft itself, it came down at approximately 3:15pm.
However, it ended up blocking New Pastures Lane in Great Saling.
The aircraft is now being removed from the scene.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been made aware of the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here