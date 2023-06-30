Brad West, of the Colchester Local Policing Team, has backed calls for officers to be paid more for their work.

It comes after the Chief Constable of Essex Police, Ben-Julian Harrington, issued a rallying cry to the Government to pay his colleagues a higher salary.

The force’s website states the starting salary for officers is about £29,000 and can rise to £43,000 after seven years of increments.

Frontline - police officers Brad West and Darcie Hughes attend an incident in Cowdray Avenue (Image: Newsquest)

PC West said a perfect storm of stresses brought on as part of the job and the pay have seen people leave the profession.

He said: “It is such a hard job and we have had a lot of people leave due to stresses linked to it.

“We have a member of the team having to work overtime to support his kids. He is really struggling to support his family.”

The officer continued: “The pay needs to be more by a longshot as considering we put our lives on the line, we don’t get paid enough for it.

Rallying cry - Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: Essex Police)

“There is no incentive to come into policing. The reason why we do this job is because of enjoying it.

“Our work-life balance is more work related. We are working unsociable hours and the pay is nothing compared to the danger and how hard we work.”

The Join The Cops website says police sergeants take home between £43,000 and £46,000 annually and inspectors between £52,000 and £57,000.

Despite this, many, including experienced sergeants, are said to be leaving the force to find better paying work elsewhere.

During a press conference in March, Mr Harrington said one detective has been tempted back to her old job selling double glazing while another resigned to become a £250-a-day scaffolder.

“You can’t Taser the gas bill and you can’t handcuff the family food shop at Lidl, and you can’t arrest rising mortgage bills,” he said.

“How can it be right you can earn £20,000 more selling Nissans in Romford than working as a PC?”