Health Secretary Steve Barclay has confirmed the inquiry has been given these powers to improve the investigation after a lack of engagement from current and former Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) staff.

More than 14,000 members were written to and only 11 responded to say they would attend an evidence session.

Dr Geraldine Strathdee, chairwoman of the Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry, is gathering evidence about mental health inpatient deaths in the county over a 21-year period.

Mr Barclay said: “Progress has already been made to learn lessons and improve inpatient mental health care.

Health Secretary: Steve Barclay (Image: PA)

“I have listened to Dr Strathdee’s concerns that the inquiry needs further staff engagement to get victims’ families the answers they deserve.”

He told MPs: “I agree with Dr Strathdee that we have now reached the point where the only appropriate course of action is to give this inquiry statutory powers.”

Shadow minister for mental health Rosena Allin-Khan said she welcomed the announcement the Essex inquiry “will be given vital statutory powers”.

She said: “It beggars belief that it has taken the Government so long to address the House on this matter.

“It seems that every month there are new scandals regarding needless loss of life and dehumanising behaviour in in-patient mental health settings and this must be stamped out now. These are people’s lives.

“Over the past several years families who have lost loved ones at (Eput) have been calling for the inquiry to be given these vital statutory powers.

“The grieving families I have been speaking to told me about the pain and anguish that they have felt during their fight for answers and this has only been compounded by an inquiry that lacks the necessary powers to seek the truth.”

The Health Secretary she argued “has said absolutely nothing” about the planned consultant strikes, adding: “The Health Secretary has been missing in action on this. For my consultant colleagues to have voted to strike is extraordinary and the risk to patients of seven days of strike action is intolerable.”

Responding, Steve Barclay said: “It is bizarre to accuse a minister who is literally at the despatch box as being missing, and particularly to do it when the shadow health secretary managed to turn up for Prime Minister’s Questions, but has failed to turn up (for this statement).”