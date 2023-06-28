The energy drink was expected to be a Specialbuy from Thursday, June 29 meaning it would be available while stocks last but now the supermarket says it aims to have the stock available for next week.

Shoppers who are aged 16 or over can enjoy a selection of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Strawberry Watermelon, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Orange Mango.

Prime Energy contains 140mg of caffeine, zero sugar and it’s vegan friendly whilst coming in at around 10 calories per can.

An Aldi spokesperson told Newsquest: “We expect stores to be stocked by next week and will announce the confirmed date as soon as we can.”

Fans of Prime can still get hold of the Prime Hydration drink as planned - in stores nationwide from Thursday, June 29.

Prime Hydration will cost £1.99 each at Aldi and customers can choose from four different flavours - Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Ice Pop.

Prime Hydration will be available in Aldi stores from Thursday as planned (Image: Aldi)

Prime Hydration is 10% coconut water and contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs.

It has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

Both Prime Energy and Prime Hydration were created by American social media personality Logan Paul and UK YouTuber/musician KSI.

Aldi saw high shopper demand for the drink during its last stint at the supermarket so there will be a limit of one of each flavour per customer on both Prime Energy and Prime Hydration.