It is more than five months since the 65-year-old was reported missing on January 13 in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains in California.

Hikers found the remains on Saturday morning (June 24), with a coroner now positively identifying them as belonging to Sands.

The actor was known as a keen hiker and mountaineer, but failed to return from a trek in the area earlier in the year, Sky News reports.

Julian Sands was known as a keen hiker and mountaineer (Image: PA)

Tributes paid to Julian Sands

Last week, the actor's family released a statement via the sheriff's department, in which they said: "We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Sands' agent, Sarah Jackson, said: "Julian was a great friend and client. He chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him.

"He was a passionate climber, and we draw consolation from knowing that he passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved. We are filled with the most beautiful memories."

Born in Otley in West Yorkshire, Sands was known for his roles in films such as A Room With A View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas, The Killing Fields and Warlock.

Notable television appearances included Vladimir Bierko in 24 and Jor-El in Smallville.

He had been married since 1990 to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, with whom he had two adult daughters.

Prior to that, between 1984 and 1987, he was married to author and journalist Sarah Harvey, with whom he had a son.