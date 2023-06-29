A selection of animals from RSPCA branches in Essex and the associated Danaher Animal Home is looking to find new owners.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Robyn
Gender - Female
Age - Seven years old
Breed - Border Collie
Colour - Black and white
If you want to adopt Robyn you can view their full profile here.
Robyn came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer care for her.
She loves a cuddle as well as keeping active, whether that be through long walks or chasing a frisbee or ball around.
A quiet home with not much passing traffic would be the ideal situation for Robyn as she is not keen on fast-passing cars and bikes.
Jess
Gender - Female
Age - Two years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black and white
If you want to adopt Jess you can view their full profile here.
Jess came into the care of the RSPCA as an emergency case after being hit by a car.
She suffered a fractured jaw and complex elbow fracture as a result but is now recovering and is looking for a forever home.
Jess is described as a "very affectionate" cat, could live with children and would prefer to be the only cat in a home.
Due to the car accident, it would be better for her to be rehomed away from roads with heavy traffic although she will need access to the outdoors after her settling-in period with new adopters.
Charlie
Gender - Male
Age - Three years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black and white
If you want to adopt Charlie you can view their full profile here.
Charlie arrived in the care of the RSPCA as a stray with cat flu and a facial/eye injury.
He received hospital treatment as an inpatient until he was moved into foster care some weeks ago, and is now looking for a new home.
Charlie is described as having a "really fun, cheeky personality" and is quite vocal too.
He would benefit from a home with access to the outdoors (after the settling in period of a few weeks).
King and Thumper
Gender - Male
Age - No stated
Breed - Not stated
Colour - Grey and Brown/White
If you want to adopt King and Thumper you can view their full profile here.
King and Thumper had been found abandoned by Danaher Animal Home and they are now looking for their forever home.
Thumper is a more reserved type of character while King is more confident and likely to hop over towards you.
Ideally, the pair are looking for a home together with no children, or older children only.
Thumper especially will need a calm environment to settle in.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here